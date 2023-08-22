Clemson remains projected with a Gator Bowl appearance in the 247Sports updated bowl projections

There are varying opinions on how the ACC will shake out in 2023, with some seeing the conference as Clemson’s to lose and others high on Florida State seeing the Seminoles as the team to beat.

247Sports seems to be on the Florida State hype train, and their updated bowl projections reflect that. While the Seminoles are projected to face Penn State in the Orange Bowl, 247Sports stuck to their projection with Clemson landing in the Gator Bowl. Rather than facing Ole Miss, however, the projection is now to face Arkansas.

Gator Bowl Projected matchup: Arkansas vs. Clemson Florida State seems to be the preseason frontrunner in the ACC, which is more than enough bulletin board material for Dabo Swinney. However, the Seminoles may have the talent edge on the offensive side of the football, which may be enough to win a pivotal early-season game in Death Valley. Swinney matched up against Sam Pittman during bowl season would be an appetizing matchup to say the least.

This feels like the low for the Tigers, who remain the betting favorite to win the ACC heading into the season. Week 4’s matchup with Florida State should indicate where each team’s season is heading.

Swinney and the Tigers should be better than this projection reflects in 2023.

