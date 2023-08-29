Clemson releases initial depth chart ahead of Duke opener

Clemson has released its first depth chart of the 2023 season ahead of its season opener at Duke on Monday, Sept. 4.

Although there are no major surprises, here are a couple of interesting notes:

Here is the full depth chart:

Clemson has released its initial depth chart for the opener at Duke on Monday. pic.twitter.com/MzfpZDSYF9 — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) August 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire