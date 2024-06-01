Clemson Regional: Vanderbilt, JD Thompson lose to Coastal Carolina

May 31—CLEMSON, South Carolina — JD Thompson, a product of Rusk High School, was the losing pitcher of record for Vanderbilt Friday when Coastal Carolina walloped the Commodores, 13-3, in the opening game of the Clemson Regional.

Coastal Carolina, representing the Sunbelt Conference, led 8-0 after four innings of play and was in complete control the rest of the way.

Vanderbilt scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score a bit more acceptable.

Thompson, a sophomore, drew the start on the Doug Kingsmore Stadium hump for the Commodores. Thompson gave up eight runs, all earned, on six hits in 3.2 innings of work. He struck out five and walked two.

Thompson's record fell to 5-2.

Vanderbilt (38-22), the regional's 2-seed will play either 1-seed Clemson or 4-seed High Point in an elimination game Saturday.

Coastal Carolina (35-23), seeded third, will face the Clemson-High Point winner Saturday.