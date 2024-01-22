Clemson receiving votes in the latest men’s basketball USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The Clemson men’s basketball team started their season on a tear, but things have cooled off for the Tigers of late.
After falling out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll last week, the Tigers following a three game skid, they remain out in the latest update following a week where they won one and lost the other. It was a solid week for Clemson, but not near enough to get them back in the top 25.
Their 93-90 double overtime loss to Georgia Tech was a bad one and there is no way to avoid looking at it that way. The Tigers had a near double digit lead with the game winding down, but got bullied in the final minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime. They failed to recover and fell in the second overtime.
The loss to Tech was bad, but their recovery win over Florida State was awesome. The Tigers needed the win and they got it, taking down the Seminoles 78-67 on the road. An ACC road win is something we will never complain about.
Below is a full look at the latest Coaches Poll update.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
17-2
791 (24)
–
2
Purdue
17-2
769 (8)
–
3
15-3
734
–
4
Houston
16-2
678
+1
5
14-4
671
+2
6
Kentucky
14-3
609
+4
6
16-2
609
+5
8
Kansas
15-3
576
-4
9
Arizona
14-4
528
+4
10
14-4
480
-2
11
Illinois
14-4
437
+3
12
13-4
421
-6
13
15-3
401
+3
14
Baylor
14-4
362
-5
15
Marquette
13-5
360
+3
16
Creighton
14-5
299
-1
17
Dayton
15-2
277
+6
18
Iowa State
14-4
220
+2
19
BYU
14-4
181
–
20
Utah State
17-2
176
-3
21
Texas Tech
15-3
148
+4
22
Memphis
15-4
130
-10
23
Colorado State
15-3
119
+3
24
Florida Atlantic
15-4
101
+3
25
New Mexico
16-3
54
+20
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1