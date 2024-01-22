Clemson receiving votes in the latest men’s basketball USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Clemson men’s basketball team started their season on a tear, but things have cooled off for the Tigers of late.

After falling out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll last week, the Tigers following a three game skid, they remain out in the latest update following a week where they won one and lost the other. It was a solid week for Clemson, but not near enough to get them back in the top 25.

Their 93-90 double overtime loss to Georgia Tech was a bad one and there is no way to avoid looking at it that way. The Tigers had a near double digit lead with the game winding down, but got bullied in the final minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime. They failed to recover and fell in the second overtime.

The loss to Tech was bad, but their recovery win over Florida State was awesome. The Tigers needed the win and they got it, taking down the Seminoles 78-67 on the road. An ACC road win is something we will never complain about.

Below is a full look at the latest Coaches Poll update.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 17-2 791 (24) – 2 Purdue 17-2 769 (8) – 3 North Carolina 15-3 734 – 4 Houston 16-2 678 +1 5 Tennessee 14-4 671 +2 6 Kentucky 14-3 609 +4 6 Auburn 16-2 609 +5 8 Kansas 15-3 576 -4 9 Arizona 14-4 528 +4 10 Wisconsin 14-4 480 -2 11 Illinois 14-4 437 +3 12 Duke 13-4 421 -6 13 Oklahoma 15-3 401 +3 14 Baylor 14-4 362 -5 15 Marquette 13-5 360 +3 16 Creighton 14-5 299 -1 17 Dayton 15-2 277 +6 18 Iowa State 14-4 220 +2 19 BYU 14-4 181 – 20 Utah State 17-2 176 -3 21 Texas Tech 15-3 148 +4 22 Memphis 15-4 130 -10 23 Colorado State 15-3 119 +3 24 Florida Atlantic 15-4 101 +3 25 New Mexico 16-3 54 +20

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire