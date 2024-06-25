Clemson receives two crystal ball predictions for 4-star Ole Miss decommit Dillon Alfred

Clemson has extended an offer to a new receiver for the 2025 class and received two crystal balls for the player.

Dillon Alfred, a four-star wide receiver from Saraland, Alabama, announced on social media Monday night that he received an offer from the Tigers.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound rising senior recently showcased his skills to Clemson’s coaching staff at the Dabo Swinney Camp. Previously committed to Ole Miss since April, Alfred decided to reopen his recruitment by decommitting from the Rebels on Monday.

In addition to his participation in the camp earlier this month, Alfred visited Clemson’s campus in March for a spring practice, which significantly heightened his interest in the program. The Tigers jumped right on the opportunity to offer the highly touted recruit.

According to 247Sports, Alfred is the No. 237 overall player and the No. 54 wide receiver in the 2025 class. This is one to keep an eye on, with both crystal ball predictions coming on the day of his offer.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire