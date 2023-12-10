Clemson receives crystal ball prediction for a 4-star offensive lineman

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football staff are hard at work recruiting right now, looking to keep their hot run going after how electric the 2023 recruiting class was this season.

The Tigers have a great chance at landing four-star offensive tackle Elyjah Thurmon, who was recently crystal balled to land with Clemson. Clemson 247 Insider Cory Fravel locked in Thurmon to the Tigers with this crystal ball prediction, giving a 7 (high) confidence rating. Fravel is hitting at a 76% rate on his predictions.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Thurmon is the No.22 interior offensive lineman and the No.373 overall player in the 2024 class. The Bradwell Institute (Hinesville, GA) product could call Clemson his new home.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire