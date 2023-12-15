Clemson receives crystal ball for offensive lineman committed to Duke

Clemson has received a crystal ball prediction for an offensive line recruit who has been verbally committed to Duke since June.

Two 247Sports insiders made crystal ball predictions on Friday that three-star offensive tackle Mason Wade will flip his commitment from the Blue Devils to the Tigers. Clemson offered Wade on Thursday, and the Virginia native immediately made his way down to Tiger Town on Thursday night, so it’s very possible that he will announce a pledge to the Tigers in the coming days.

Wade, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect, is the No. 56 offensive tackle and No. 725 overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

As of Thursday, Clemson only has two offensive linemen committed to their 2024 class: three-star offensive tackle Ronan O’Connell and three-star interior lineman Watson Young. Wade marks the 21st offensive lineman the Tigers have offered, according to 247Sports.

If Wade chooses to be a Tiger, it will mark the first offensive lineman commitment Clemson has received since head coach Dabo Swinney hired Matt Luke to replace Thomas Austin as the Tigers’ offensive line coach.

Super excited to have arrived at Tiger Town📍@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/zqXlhbznQ9 — Mason “Moose” Wade (@_MasonWade) December 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire