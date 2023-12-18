Clemson reaches out to a huge wide receiver transfer

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program haven’t been one of those teams that live and die by the transfer portal, but they have become more active of late.

While they haven’t landed any big-time transfers, they’ve been reaching out and making offers to various top names in the portal. According to On3 Sports, the Tigers are one of the teams in contract with one of the top wide receivers in the portal, Chris Brazzell.

Brazzell was a redshirt freshman this season playing for Tulane, and he broke out in 2023. The young 6’5 wide receiver recorded 44 catches for 711 yards and five touchdowns. This is one to keep an eye on because this program could definitely use help at wide receiver.

Former Tulane WR Chris Brazzell tells @on3sports he has heard from these 3️⃣8️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal The 6’5 195 WR had 44 Receptions for 711 Yards & 5 TDs this year Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/kFxdL6kq2X pic.twitter.com/6v8Mbxv4kn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire