Clemson RB Travis Etienne breaks ACC’s all-time rushing record

Luke Easterling

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1322613682006679552


The Atlantic Coast Conference has a new rushing yards king, and it’s Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

One of the most productive backs in college football history, Etienne took the top spot in the record books during Saturday’s game against Boston College.

Etienne has quite a few games left this season, so expect him to create some distance between himself and the rest of that list before he makes the jump to the pros, where he’ll be the top running back prospect in the 2021 NFL draft class.