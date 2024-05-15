Clemson ranks in the Top 5 toughest environments in college football

When away teams travel to Clemson Memorial Stadium, they know they’re in for a battle.

Year after year, the Tigers defend Death Valley and prove that an away game against the Tigers is one of the most difficult environments to overcome. A game at Clemson typically means a loss for the Tigers opponent, especially during the Dabo Swinney era of Clemson football.

Recently, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt released an article naming his five toughest places to play in college football. Clemson landed at No. 5 on the list.

Clemson had a stretch where it went 62-1 at home from 2013-22. It won 40 straight home games during that stretch, marking the longest home winning streak in ACC history and the longest in the FBS since the great Nebraska teams of the 1990s. That’s ridiculous. It’s a combination of “Yes, this team is really good” but it’s also a ridiculously tough environment to play at.

Clemson is as dangerous as they come when playing in front of their home crowd, and the statistics show it. 62-1 at home from 2013-22 is absurd, and it is a feat that likely won’t be seen again for some time.

The Tigers’ home crowd does an excellent job of making Death Valley an incredibly difficult place to play, and that will not stop in the 2024 season.

