Clemson ranks top 5 in ESPN’s college football future power rankings for defense

Year after year, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program boast one of the best defenses in college football, and that isn’t expected to change in 2024.

The Tigers have a tremendous amount of talent on their defense and continue to recruit at a tremendous level on that side of the ball. In the 2023 recruiting class, it was bringing in guys such as defensive tackle Peter Woods and defensive end T.J. Parker, two immediate impact stars on the defensive line along with multiple players in the secondary who stepped up and made the Tigers’ defense special. The 2024 class has seen players such as five-star linebacker Sammy Brown join the program, who looks like an immediate impact player in his own right.

With Clemson having a strong defense in 2024 and looking beyond that, the Tigers ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s future defense rankings ($$$). A drop from No. 2 last season, but still a strong ranking.

Clemson’s first four-loss season since 2011 wasn’t tied to any significant slippage on defense. The Tigers still finished in the top 10 nationally in yards allowed, fifth in expected points added (defense) and second behind Michigan in defensive efficiency. Like any perennially strong group, Clemson loses key players at all three levels, especially the front seven, but the returning star power is there. If several depth pieces emerge, coordinator Wes Goodwin should field a formidable group in 2024 and beyond. The secondary is a short-term question mark, although Clemson returns intriguing players like sophomore cornerback Avieon Terrell (6 pass breakups in 2023), sophomore nickel Khalil Barnes (team-high 3 forced fumbles) and senior safety R.J. Mickens, who ranked third on the team in tackles. Like Terrell, sophomore cornerback Shelton Lewis also gained valuable playing time as a freshman. Clemson could use a lift from junior cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, an ESPN top-35 recruit in 2022 who has been limited in his first two seasons.

Clemson has all the tools to be an elite defense in 2024 and the recruiting chops to keep that trend going. When the defense loses a player to graduation or the NFL draft, they do an excellent job of filling that vacancy with a player who will make an impact. We see it repeatedly, which has made this defense such a force in college football during the Dabo Swinney era.

Although Clemson loses All-America linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and line stalwarts Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro, it has consistently shown the ability to reload. Sophomore tackle Peter Woods and sophomore end T.J. Parker both appear set for national stardom. Parker set Clemson true freshman records with 5.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 2023. DeMonte Capehart provides a veteran presence at tackle, where Clemson boasts very good depth. The key is to find more capable options at defensive end to aid Parker. Trotter will be missed at linebacker, but Clemson brings back two-time All-ACC selection Barrett Carter to lead the group, alongside junior Wade Woodaz. The long-term outlook looks good with Sammy Brown, ESPN’s No. 13 recruit for 2024. Despite limited portal activity, Clemson continues to recruit well on defense and has three top-100 players (all linemen) committed for 2025.

Clemson has had some excellent offenses over the years, but nowhere near what the Tigers’ defense has been when you take into account talent, development, and consistency. This Clemson defense is built for the now and the future.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire