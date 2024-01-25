Clemson ranks top 3 in ESPN’s latest 2025 recruiting class rankings update

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff are doing phenomenal recruiting in the 2025 class, and it shows.

The Tigers recently landed one of the top recruits in the country in defensive end Ari Watford, who is the No.1 edge in the 2025 class. It was a huge commitment landed for Clemson, who needs to hit big on recruiting if they won’t be active in the transfer portal.

ESPN recently updated their 2025 recruiting class team rankings, with Clemson landing at No.3 in the country ($$$).

The Tigers have checked several boxes with commitments at different positions. They already have a pair of running backs in this class in Davidson and in-state prospect Marquise Henderson. Davidson has a nice blend of size, speed and power while rushing for 2,700 yards with 43 touchdowns this season. Henderson, at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, is more slightly built, but is explosive with big-play speed and was very productive as a junior, rushing for over 2,300 yards. Quarterback Blake Hebert missed most of his junior season with an injury, but he has good size and a smooth, compact delivery who moves well and can extend plays. On defense, Watford gives them a lengthy player with good initial quickness that can develop into a disruptive edge rusher. In the trenches, defensive tackle Amare Adams is the top-ranked player in the state.

It is definitely early in the recruiting process for 2025, but the Tigers are in an excellent place right now. Coaching changes have proven to be effective for the program, as Clemson is recruiting with the best of the best.

Now is not the time to get complacent, however, as Clemson has a major opportunity here. If they can keep the momentum up like they have, this class will surely be in the top 10 when all is said and done.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire