Clemson ranks in the top 10 of PFF’s Preseason Top 25

The 2023 college football season is on its way, and as we get closer and closer, preseason top 25 rankings have been revealed across many different sites and outlets.

One of the latest to do so was Pro Football Focus, with their preseason top 25 releasing last week, with Clemson making the top ten. The second-highest-ranked ACC team, the Tigers, landed at No.8 in their rankings.

The biggest story for the Tigers is how their offense will look with new faces at play caller and quarterback. Garrett Riley is Clemson’s offensive coordinator after winning the Broyles Award at TCU last year as the best assistant coach in the country. Cade Klubnik is the new man under center and was the top quarterback recruit in the 2022 class. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers lost some key players along the defensive line but still have the best linebacker unit in the country and one of the nation’s best secondaries.

Like many, PFF believes the big story is Clemson’s offense and how they will look with Garrett Riley calling the plays. If the offense takes off, Clemson could shatter this ranking and be one of the top teams in the country competing for another opportunity in the College Football Playoff.

