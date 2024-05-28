Clemson ranks as one of the Top 10 loudest college football stadiums

The Clemson football program has one of the best home-field advantages in college football, playing in Clemson Memorial Stadium at Death Valley.

Up until 2023, the Tigers had the longest home in streak in football. Sitting at aa whopping 40 games, heading to Death Valley almost guaranteed a loss for an opposing team. Much of this, is because of the atmosphere and what the fans bring to the table. According to our friends over at Aggies Wire, Clemson heads into 2024 with the No. 8 loudest stadium in college football.

The Tigers’ fans’ highest decibel rate was a ridiculous 132.8. While they only earned the No. 9 ranking, it was the second-highest recorded decibel rate on the list. While these things aren’t always recorded, Clemson could rank a bit higher.

Fans will have to continue to pour in support for the Tigers in 2024 as they look to reclaim their spot atop the ACC.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire