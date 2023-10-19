Clemson ranks one spot outside the Top 25 of Sporting News’ College Football Rankings 1-133 for Week 8

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a much-needed Week 7 bye following their uninspiring 17-12 win over Wake Forest, where the defense dominated, but the offense took a step back.

There was no better time for a bye week than after that win, as this Clemson team has the talent of one of the best teams in the country but hasn’t shown it on the field yet. We’ve seen flashes of greatness, but a complete performance has alluded this team.

Recently, Sporting News released their latest update for their College football rankings from 1-133 for Week 8, with Clemson ranking just outside the top 25 at No.26. This is the same exact ranking we saw from the USA TODAY Sports College Football 1-133 re-rank, where Clemson sits one spot outside the top 25.

While Clemson has been all over the place on many 1-133 ranks, we are starting to see some continuity from outlet to outlet as the Tigers head into a Week 8 matchup against Miami, where they could jump into the top 25 with a win. This is a possibility not only with these re-ranks but also in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll.

I’ve consistently maintained that Clemson belongs among the top 25 teams, and we now find them just one position shy of that mark. While this may be a reevaluation rather than an official Coaches Poll or AP Poll ranking, it’s gratifying to witness them receiving acknowledgment. Despite a challenging recent performance, this team possesses the skills and potential to compete with the best teams across the country.

Week 8 is a massive one for Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

