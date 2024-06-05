Clemson ranks No. 5 in the ACC in The Athletic’s college football preseason Top 25

At this point, the Clemson disrespect has gone too far.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have had down years over the past few seasons, but a Clemson down year under Swinney is a top-tier year for many programs. Coming off seasons with 10, 10, and 9 wins, the Tigers still win a lot of games; they’ve just fallen below expectations.

Expectations are low for some, with The Athletic’s Steward Mandel among those who are low on the Tigers. Mandel, however, is way too low on this team. In his latest preseason Top 25 rankings, the Tigers fell to No. 21, ranking as the No. 5 team in the ACC.

Dabo Swinney’s program was the only non-service academy to take zero transfers. Running back Phil Mafah emerged as a star last season, but new offensive line coach Matt Luke needs to shore up the protection for quarterback Cade Klubnik. Getting back wide receiver Antonio Williams from injury is a boost. Linebacker Barrett Carter is a proven standout, and T.J. Parker and Peter Woods lead a revamped defensive line.

What bothers me about some of these rankings is the lack of explanation. I’d love to hear why he has Clemson ranked that low in the ACC, considering the program the Tigers are and what they’ve shown with Swinney as the coach. If you’re saying Clemson isn’t a top 3 ACC team right now, you’re saying they’re plummeting… Clemson is not plummeting.

A disrespectful ranking and one that this team can easily make look foolish.

