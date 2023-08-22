Clemson ranks No.4 in USA TODAY Sports’ college football preseason re-rank

The start of the college football season is within grasp, and we are all excited for the start of another season.

As we fast approach the start of the season, sports media pour out their final preseason rankings in anticipation for the season to come. The latest to do so is USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg, who recently re-ranked the entire Football Bowl Subdivision from No.1 to No. 133.

Clemson landed highly for Myerberg, ranking No.4 in the country. One of the highest rankings we’ve seen for the Tigers, this is higher than their official Coaches Poll and AP Poll rankings of No.9 in the country.

Myerberg predicts an 11-3 season for the Tigers which would be solid but fall short of expectations for Clemson fans. The ACC had four teams in the top 25 including Florida State (No.7), North Carolina (No.20) and Pittsburgh (No.25).

Check out the top 25 schools in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rankings below.

Rank

Team

2022 Record

1

Georgia

15-0

2

Michigan

13-1

3

Ohio State

11-2

4

Clemson

11-3

5

Alabama

11-2

6

Penn State

11-2

7

Florida State

10-3

8

Notre Dame

9-4

9

Southern California

11-3

10

Texas

8-5

11

LSU

10-4

12

Utah

10-4

13

Kansas State

10-4

14

Tennessee

11-2

15

Oregon State

10-3

16

Iowa

8-5

17

Oklahoma

6-7

18

Oregon

10-3

19

Texas A&M

5-7

20

North Carolina

9-5

21

Washington

11-2

22

Texas-San Antonio

11-3

23

Kentucky

7-6

24

Boise State

10-4

25

Pittsburgh

9-4

Check out Paul Myerberg’s full list.

