Clemson Ranks Low in ESPN’s 2024 Updated Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25 Rankings

As the 2023 college football season concludes, attention shifts to 2024 with media outlets unveiling their premature top 25 rankings. Clemson garners significant recognition across these rankings, though opinions vary.

Some of these rankings however, are lower than others. ESPN places the Tigers at No. 19 for the upcoming season, the lowest we’ve seen this offseason. Mark Schlabach provides insight into their placement.

If you believe quarterback Cade Klubnik is going to continue to grow in offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s system, the Tigers might be poised to catch Florida State and take another ACC title. If you believe coach Dabo Swinney hasn’t done enough to reload his roster after losing star tailback Will Shipley and a handful of defensive stars to the NFL draft, then it might be another subpar season by Clemson standards. Hiring former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke to coach the offensive line should help, but the Tigers might still be short-handed in terms of talent up front. The Tigers are also going to have to develop some big-play weapons at receiver. Getting Cole Turner and Antonio Williams back from injuries might help.

Clemson anticipates a stronger 2024 season with a wealth of returning talent. The Tigers boast odds ranging between the 10th and 13th spots for the National Championship.

While recent years haven’t seen Clemson’s elite status, the No. 19 rank seems unjustified, especially with teams ahead. Nonetheless, Clemson’s poised to defy these expectations in 2024.

