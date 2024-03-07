Clemson ranked as the No. 2 best team of the 4-team College Football Playoff era

Since the start of the College Football Playoff era, there have been few, if more than one, teams that have been as good as Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Looking at the Tigers’ resume since the start of the playoff, it’s tough to argue against how impressive they’ve been. With two National Championships wins, both coming against Nick Saban and Alabama, along with his eight ACC Championships, programs dream of runs like the Tigers’ have had.

Recently, ESPN graded all 84 teams to ever be ranked by the college football playoff committee, with Clemson ranking No. 2 with an A grade. The only team ranked higher was No. 1 Alabama.

Record: 119-20

Average SP+: 22.2 (3rd) The Tigers have two national titles, played for two others, won 10 games nine times and have spent 35 weeks in the committee’s top four, trailing only Alabama. And yet, Dabo Swinney still has to deal with angry callers to his radio show questioning whether the program is still relevant. Yes, Clemson has missed the playoff the past three years. And in that span, the Tigers are 30-10 — only the seventh-best record among Power 5 teams. As slumps go, we should all be so lucky.

Over the span of 2015-16 to 2020-21, the Tigers pulled off an impressive feat, making it to the Playoff a remarkable six times in a row. Their consistent appearances stand out, considering that only Alabama managed more with eight entries into the four-team postseason. What makes Clemson’s achievement even more noteworthy is that, historically, they didn’t carry the same level of prestige and history as powerhouse teams like Alabama and Ohio State. Before the Tigers embarked on their own era of dominance, the football world often associated the biggest names with places like Tuscaloosa and Columbus. However, Clemson’s impressive run altered the narrative and solidified their place among the elite in college football.

They make excellent points about the Tigers current slump too. While fans are quick to complain and have rightfully high expectations, reality is also something we need to acknowledge. Clemson had a historic run and while they are by no means done, it is important to understand that like any sport, it’s a game of runs. It’s how the Tigers recover from this slump that matters.

