Clemson rallies with one final drive as the Tigers win the Gator Bowl over Kentucky

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers won the Gator Bowl 38-35 over the Kentucky Wildcats in a wild, wild game.

It was an eh first half for the Tigers, as the offense struggled on all but one drive, where they went 5-plays for 59 yards and scored a touchdown off one of Phil Mafah’s four rushing touchdowns. The defense did their part but did allow a couple of explosive plays. One of the game’s biggest plays came on a 58-yard pass from Devin Leary to Dane Key, with Key getting away with one of the worst offensive pass interferences I’ve ever seen.

Heading into the locker room trailing 14-10, the Tigers needed to come out strong in the second half. Instead of that, they allowed a 100-yard kick return touchdown to Barion Brown.

In the second half, it was Clemosn’s defense that led the way for as long as they could. On Kentucky’s first three drives of the fourth quarter, the Tigers caused a fumble, interception, and then another fumble. The final turnover of the three led to a 1-play drive for Clemson, where Mafah broke off a 29-yard rushing touchdown.

Then, the secondary fell apart. The Tigers got burned for a 60-yard touchdown and a later 72-yard pass that set up a 1-yard touchdown score for Kentucky. Down 35-30 with one drive left, Cade Klubnik and the offense performed when it mattered most.

Klubnik led the offense 12 plays for 68 yards in the game’s final moments, performing well enough to get the Tigers downfield. Phil Mafah scored his fourth touchdown of the on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, sealing the Tigers victory. Clemson kicker Jonathan Weitz was an unsung hero in this one, hitting two field goals, including a 52-yarder that gave this team some life.

The Clemson Tigers are your 2023 Gator Bowl winners.

