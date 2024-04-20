Clemson rallies from 4-0 deficit to down Pitt

No. 6 Clemson used a pair of home runs from Jimmy Overtop to overcome a 4-0 deficit for a 6-4 victory over Pitt in ACC play Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Obertop smacked his 10th and 11th home runs of the season. His first round-tripper of the night came in the fourth inning with two outs and the bases empty against Pitt starter Ryan Andrade. An inning later, the Tigers’ bats awoke for three runs to tie the game.

After Jacob Jarrell lifted a run-scoring sac fly to left to make it 4-2, Cam Cannarella followed with an RBI double to make it a one-run game. The Tigers tied it up when Alden Mathes’ single to center scored Cannarella.

Clemson took the lead in the sixth inning when Obertop launched his second homer of the night, a no-doubt shot to deep right. Later that inning, Jarren Purify reached on an error that was ruled a bunt sacrifice RBI, putting the Tigers on top 6-4.

Pitt threatened in the seventh off Lucas Mahlstedt before Reid Garris entered and proceeded to sit down all six batters he faced over the next two innings. Garris struck out three batters.

Austin Gordon worked the ninth inning and struck out the side for his sixth save. Mahlstedt (3-1) earned the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Clemson pitchers finished with 13 strikeouts.

Friday marked the return of Tigers starter Tristan Smith. Smith threw 61 pitches in his first start since suffering an ankle injury just over a month ago. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and surrendered all four Pitt runs on four hits. The left-hander walked two and struck out four in a no-decision.

The Panthers (15-20 overall, 4-15 conference) touched Smith for three runs in the third, the highlight being a two-run single down the third base line from hot-hitting outfielder Dom Popa. Popa had three of the Panthers’ six hits in a 3-for-4 performance.

Clemson (31-6, 12-4) totaled 10 hits with all but one starter finishing with a hit.

The series resumes Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT.

