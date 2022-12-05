Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to enter transfer portal, per reports

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Sunday night.

Uiagalelei, a junior who has started every game for the past two seasons, was replaced during the first quarter of Saturday's 39-10 victory against North Carolina in the ACC championship game played at Bank of America Stadium. Freshman Cade Klubnik took over after the Tigers' first two possessions and led them to the win by completing 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. Klubnik also ran for a score.

Coach Dabo Swinney named Klubnik the starter for the Dec. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN) Orange Bowl against Tennessee at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Swinney hinted at Uiagalelei's departure following the game in Charlotte.

"He graduates in a week or so. He's got a bright future," Swinney said. "He's got a bright, bright future as a football player. ... He's a guy that always have a special place in my heart because nobody has ever worked harder, nobody has ever been more respected in this program. These guys love DJ and I do, too."

"... He handles everything the right way. He handles everything with class."

Uiagalelei ranks 10th in the ACC in passing efficiency, with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 61.8% of his passes for 2,500 yards. Through the first seven games, he had 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. Since then, he's had five TDs and five picks.

In the Tigers' 31-30 loss against rival South Carolina to finish the regular season, Uiagalelei was 8-of-29 for 99 yards. He was benched after two interceptions against Syracuse and Klubnik led the Tigers to a comeback victory.

Uiagalelei had two remarkable starts as a freshman in 2020 when Trevor Lawrence was sidelined with COVID. Uiagalelei passed for 342 yards and led the Tigers to win against Boston College and their biggest comeback in Memorial Stadium history. The following week, he threw for 439 yards against Notre Dame, the most the Irish have ever allowed to an opposing quarterback.

Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season as one the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He started every game and helped Clemson win 10 games but threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9).

