Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik outplays UNC's Drake Maye and gets best of Tar Heels - again

CLEMSON – There must be something about Drake Maye being on the opposite side of the field that brings out the best in Cade Klubnik.

In a season in which neither quarterback has quite lived up to expectations – Maye as a bona fide Heisman Trophy candidate, Klubnik as ringleader for a team with College Football Playoff aspirations – Klubnik outplayed the considerably more heralded North Carolina product for a second straight time.

The first came in last year’s ACC Championship Game, when Klubnik, then a precocious freshman coming off the bench in relief of a struggling DJ Uiagalelei, completed 83.3% of his passes for 279 yards and a touchdown in guiding the Tigers to a 39-10 victory.

Maye completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 268 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions that day.

Klubnik enjoyed a better game Saturday as well, completing 66% of his passes (21 of 32) for 219 yards and a touchdown; Maye completed 44 percent of his attempts (16 of 36) – the lowest success rate of his career – for 209 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Maye’s 96.8 pass efficiency rating also was a career low, but Klubnik scoffs at the notion that he “won.”

“I try not to think about the other guy on the field,” Klubnik said. “We’re never gonna be on the same field at the same time anyway, so I don’t need to worry about it. I just focus on me and our offense.”

Still, quarterback comparisons are inevitable, particularly when we’re talking about two of the more noteworthy players in the quarterback-rich ACC. Both entered their college programs with plenty of fanfare and lofty expectations, so their progression and the twists and turns in their career paths remain relevant.

While Maye earned Freshman All-America honors a year ago, Klubnik practiced in relative obscurity behind Uiagalelei until the season’s final stages.

This season has been his first as the Tigers’ unquestioned leader and his focus was evident on Saturday as Clemson continued its comeback from a 4-4 start by knocking off its second ranked opponent in its three-game winning streak.

Klubnik has been far from flawless this season and has continued to turn in his share of “what’s-he-doing?” moments, but likely learning all the while.

At least Dabo Swinney hopes so.

“He’s had back-to-back good performances and he was huge with his legs today,” Swinney said. “He’s blossoming and growing right before our eyes.”

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates a touchdown near tight end Jake Briningstool (9) against North Carolina during the second quarter Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

3 IN A ROW: Clemson football takes down No. 20 UNC for second ranked win in three games

Maye, despite being outplayed by Klubnik again, is still a highly sought quarterback who will be coveted by NFL teams.

Whether he remains for another season with the Tar Heels remains to be seen, but Swinney weighed in with his opinion late Saturday night.

“I sure hope Drake May goes pro,” he said, grinning slyly. “He didn’t have a great day, but he’s a really really good one.”

Klubnik, of course, will be around for another year, perhaps two, but for now there’s nothing like basking in the present.

Things are going swimmingly at the moment and the prospect of a five-game winning streak, a 9-4 record and a bowl win have ratcheted Klubnik's excitement level and have him feeling like a kid again.

“These last three games we’ve played like who we really are,” Klubnik said. “We’re playing like what I thought we were going to be playing like all year.”

