Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik inks a NIL deal with Beats by Dre

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik signed a few NIL deals over the past few months, with the latest being a deal with Beats by Dre.

Reports released that Klubnik, along with 14 other college football stars, have signed a deal with Beats to NIL deals as a part of their new “Beats Elite” class. Klubnik is joined by USC QB Caleb Williams, former Tiger DJ Uiagalelei, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, Tennessee QB Joe Milton, Florida State QB Jordan Travis, Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Georgia DB Malaki Starks, Washington QB Michael Penix, Penn State RB Nick Singleton, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

“As we’ve worked with our initial college athletes, we’ve realized how important it is for them to have brand support at that level,” Beats’ head of sports marketing, Aminah Charles, said. “The industry is moving toward truly empowering college athletes, so we wanted to take a bigger swing in this area.”

Klubnik is among college football’s elite players, and Beats made it a point to get some of the best of the best. Another strong deal for Klubnik.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire