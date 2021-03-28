Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence opts-out of attending NFL draft

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Next month’s NFL draft will be held in Cleveland. The star of the show, however, will be in South Carolina.

Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback expected to be the top overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has decided to watch the festivities at his school, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Lawrence will be one of a number of quarterbacks taken on April 29, the first night of the draft.

Recommended Stories