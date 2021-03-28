Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence opts-out of attending NFL draft

Next month’s NFL draft will be held in Cleveland. The star of the show, however, will be in South Carolina.

Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback expected to be the top overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has decided to watch the festivities at his school, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is declining the chance to attend the draft in Cleveland and is instead choosing to watch it at Clemson with a few family members and friends, per sources. Despite NFL’s invite, Lawrence never wavered in his desire to watch draft at Clemson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

Lawrence will be one of a number of quarterbacks taken on April 29, the first night of the draft.