Clemson DE prospect Myles Murphy set to visit Saints ahead of 2023 NFL draft

As the 2023 NFL draft nears, the New Orleans Saints are no strangers to taking first-round edge rushers. This offseason, one of the nation’s best will be visiting the Big Easy ahead of the annual selection process. At Clemson’s pro day, which features several defensive linemen that could be of interest to the Saints, edge rusher Myles Murphy said that he plans to visit New Orleans on April 14, having scheduled visits with several other teams.

Based on the timeframe, this sounds like it will be one of the Saints’ Top 30 facility visits. This year’s window for those runs from March 7 to April 19. Top 30 visits usually indicate strong interest in getting to know the players and therefore requesting a closer look and meeting. While the visits suggest interest, teams will also often draft players without much contact. So interest during this period does not correlate consistently with draft selections.

Murphy totaled 18.5 sacks in his three-year stint with Clemson, including 14.5 sacks in the last two years. He also tallied double-digit tackles for loss in each season. At 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, Murphy checked the Saints’ measurements boxes at the NFL Scouting Combine where he only participated in the bench press, putting up 25 reps.

While Murphy would likely require a move up in the first round, New Orleans could be interested in his Clemson teammates Bryan Bresee and K.J. Henry. All three are former five-star recruits and extremely talented players where the Saints now find themselves depleted along the defensive line. After losing defensive tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle as well as defensive end Marcus Davenport in free agency, Clemson’s pro day offers a look at some realistic options to help rebuild the defensive line in New Orleans.

