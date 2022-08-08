Clemson is a playoff team in USA TODAY Sports preseason coaches poll
With less than a month left until the start of the 2022 college football season, we finally have the preseason coaches poll, which was released on Monday.
A team with a lot of potential for the 2022 season, Clemson, if the season were to end before it started, the Tigers would be a playoff team as they squeezed past Notre Dame for the No.4 spot on the initial coaches poll.
Clemson appears to once again be the top contender out of the well-represented ACC, with NC State ranked No.13, Pittsburgh No.16, Miami (Fl.) No.17 and Wake Forest No.19. Another three ACC teams received votes.
Here’s a look at the full preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Points
1st Place Votes
1
1,634
54
2
1,564
5
3
1,542
6
4
1,356
–
5
1,284
–
6
1,232
–
7
1,219
–
8
Utah
1,134
–
9
1,027
–
10
Baylor
891
–
11
Oklahoma State
859
–
12
734
–
13
North Carolina State
726
–
14
711
–
15
602
–
16
Pittsburgh
450
–
17
Miami (Fl)
433
–
18
383
1
19
Wake Forest
381
–
20
369
–
21
Kentucky
353
–
22
Cincinnati
339
–
23
334
–
24
Ole Miss
327
–
25
Houston
257
–
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1
