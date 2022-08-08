Clemson is a playoff team in USA TODAY Sports preseason coaches poll

Alex Turri
·2 min read

With less than a month left until the start of the 2022 college football season, we finally have the preseason coaches poll, which was released on Monday.

A team with a lot of potential for the 2022 season, Clemson, if the season were to end before it started, the Tigers would be a playoff team as they squeezed past Notre Dame for the No.4 spot on the initial coaches poll.

Clemson appears to once again be the top contender out of the well-represented ACC, with NC State ranked No.13, Pittsburgh No.16, Miami (Fl.) No.17 and Wake Forest No.19. Another three ACC teams received votes.

Here’s a look at the full preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Points

1st Place Votes

1

Alabama

1,634

54

2

Ohio State

1,564

5

3

Georgia

1,542

6

4

Clemson

1,356

5

Notre Dame

1,284

6

Michigan

1,232

7

Texas A&M

1,219

8

Utah

1,134

9

Oklahoma

1,027

10

Baylor

891

11

Oklahoma State

859

12

Oregon

734

13

North Carolina State

726

14

Michigan State

711

15

Southern California

602

16

Pittsburgh

450

17

Miami (Fl)

433

18

Texas

383

1

19

Wake Forest

381

20

Wisconsin

369

21

Kentucky

353

22

Cincinnati

339

23

Arkansas

334

24

Ole Miss

327

25

Houston

257

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

