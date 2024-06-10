Clemson players react to loss to Florida in Super Regional

The Clemson baseball team’s hopes of reaching Omaha and taking home a national championship in the College World Series ended Sunday in a wild, 13-inning 11-10 loss to the Florida Gators at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers ended their season at 45-16 overall. They got home runs from senior second baseman Blake Wright and senior first baseman Jimmy Obertop in Sunday’s game — the 22nd of the year from each player. Wright had four hits as part of a 4-for-6 game.

Cam Cannarella added four RBIs, including his 11th home run. The Tigers’ centerfielder made a spectacular catch in centerfield to preserve a 9-9 tie in the 10th inning.

After the game, Wright, Obertop and pitcher Austin Gordon met with reporters. Here’s a video of everything the players said.

