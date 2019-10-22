Clemson player who punched opponent faces no more discipline

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says reserve defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. will face no additional punishment for punching a Louisville player last week.

The freshman punch ed Trenell Troutman during the second half of Clemson's 45-10 victory. Booth will miss the opening half of the next game, against Boston College on Saturday, in accordance with NCAA rules.

Swinney said Tuesday that Booth has apologized to the team and handled things well since. Swinney adds he has not had problems before with Booth, who has ''money in the bank with me.''

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Swinney says Booth rode back to campus by bus with managers instead of flying home with his teammates.

Booth is from Dacula, Georgia, and was rated a five-star prospect by several recruiting services.

---

More AP college football: https://twitter.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25