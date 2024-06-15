Clemson player enters transfer portal

Another Clemson Tigers player has entered the transfer portal.

Sophomore outfielder Nathan Hall has entered the portal following Clemson’s season-ending loss to the Florida Gators in last Sunday’s Clemson Super Regional, according to a report from On3.

Hall saw limited playing time in an outfield that consisted of sophomore sensation Cam Cannarella, Alden Mathes, Tristan Bissetta and others in 2024, appearing in 12 games (four starts). He batted .227 (5 for 22) with a double and three RBIs this season.

A native of Lexington, South Carolina, Hall played in 39 games for the Tigers as a freshman in 2023, batting .243 (18 for 74) with an on-base percentage of .321. He hit one home run, three doubles and totaled 12 RBIs that season.

Hall is the third Clemson player to hit the transfer portal after the conclusion of the Tigers’ season. Infielder Cooper Blauser, the son of former Atlanta Braves shortstop Jeff Blauser, entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Right-hander Billy Barlow also entered the portal this week after appearing in 15 games (10 starts) with Clemson this season. Barlow was used primarily as a midweek starter and went 6-1 with a 4.28 ERA while logging 48 1/3 innings. He struck out 42 batters and walked 20. Opponents batted .259 against Barlow.

The Tigers added a commitment via the transfer portal Saturday in former Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi.

RELATED: Clemson lands impact player in the transfer portal

The transfer portal for college baseball players opened June 3. The deadline for players to enter is July 2.

Follow us @Clemson_Wire on X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Clemson Tigers news, notes and commentary.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire