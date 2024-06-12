Clemson player enters the transfer portal after Super Regional loss

Following Clemson’s Super Regional loss to the Florida Gators, a Tigers’ pitcher has entered the transfer portal.

Redshirt sophomore right-hander Billy Barlow announced he has entered the transfer portal, likely ending his time with the program. A captain in 2024, Barlow finished the season with a 6-1 record and a 4.28 ERA, starting 10 games and making 15 appearances overall.

“Thank you Clemson friends and fans for the years I have spent here. You are the best and I will never forget you. I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Much love!” Barlow said.

Over 35 total games in a Clemson uniform, Barlow pitched 109 1/3 innings with a 4.69 ERA, 102 strikeouts and 42 walks.

