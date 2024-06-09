Clemson player ejected after brief scuffle in super regional delays game vs. Florida

Sunday’s super regional game between Clemson and Florida was delayed for nearly 20 minutes and a Tigers player was ejected for making contact with an umpire during an on-field altercation between players.

Clemson starting first baseman Jack Crighton was ejected from the game following a sequence in the top of the second inning in which Florida pitcher Jac Caglianone made contact with Clemson batter Nolan Nawrocki while tagging him on a ground-out and Nawrocki pushed him in response.

As Nawrocki and Caglianone got in each other’s faces and exchanged words, Crighton, who’d been on second base heading into the at-bat, rounded the bases and made contact with an umpire while joining in on the altercation.

No punches were thrown, and although players from both teams left their dugout (including a significant number of Clemson players), there were no ejections stemming from the original altercation. Both teams received warnings.

The only ejection, per the ESPN broadcast, was Crighton for making contact with an umpire. Clemson head coach Erik Bakich was upset with that decision and brought Crighton out to home plate to plead his case with umpires.

After an umpire officially tossed out Crighton, he grew visibly upset and started to approach an umpire before Bakich held him back and calmed him down.

Later during Sunday’s game, a Clemson representative read off the following clarification (courtesy of the NCAA) to media in the press box: Both teams’ dugouts received “unsportsmanlike conduct warnings” and Crighton had been ejected for an “unsportsmanlike conduct violation.”

Crighton, per the NCAA, will miss Clemson baseball’s next game “whenever that is.”

The Tigers subbed in freshman Tryston McCladdie in for Crighton at first base for the remainder of the base. Crighton, a sophomore, had been batting in the No. 7 spot for Clemson and hitting .307 entering Sunday.

After the altercation, Clemson fans chanted “Throw him out!” toward Caglianone, a star two-way player and top MLB prospect who’d already hit a two-run homer earlier in the game (his 33rd of the year) on top of starting at pitcher.

In all, the altercation delayed the game 18 minutes.

Clemson trailed Florida 2-0 after two innings Sunday but took the lead 3-2 in the third. The Tigers are in an elimination game after the Gators won Game 1 on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The on-field aftermath of a scuffle between Florida pitcher Jac Caglianone and Clemson batter Nolan Nawrocki after a tag-out collision in T2 … Tigers fans chanting to get Caglianone thrown out pic.twitter.com/oqfsRw364F — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) June 9, 2024

NCAA clarification (announced in press box): Both dugouts received unsportmanslike condcut warnings, and Jack Crighton will miss the next Clemson game regardless of when that is after being ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct (so either Monday or next year's season opener) — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) June 9, 2024

BENCHES ARE CLEARED HERE IN THIS SUPER REGIONAL!



On a play down the first base line between Florida LHP/DH Jac Caglianone and Clemson DH Nolan Nawrocki. pic.twitter.com/sRO6JWteee — Harrison Cordell Fant (@Fantavious9) June 9, 2024

A little bit of a spicy moment in this Florida vs Clemson Super Regional.



Umpires reviewing the play. Much ado about nothing?? pic.twitter.com/u05EGf33fF — Locked On SEC (@LockedOnSEC) June 9, 2024