Clemson to play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have accepted their invitation to play in the Gator Bowl.

The Tigers will be facing the Kentucky Wildcats on Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla., at Noon. Clemson will be staying on the East Coast for their bowl game, which is a great thing for fans and the team.

It is Clemson’s 50th bowl appearance and the 10th time they will participate in the Gator Bowl. Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) will face a Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) team with talent on both sides of the ball and one of the best head coaches in college football in Mark Stoops.

Clemson and Kentucky have weeks to prepare for each other, and it should be a competitive game.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire