Clemson pitcher Aidan Knaak named freshman first-team All-American

LYNCHBURG, VA. (NCBWA) – A total of 34 standout college baseball players from every part of the country are featured on the 2024 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American Team, the organization announced today.

The 2024 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team features players from 32 different schools and 16 different conferences.

The two All-American teams are also made up of 13 conference Rookie of the Year winners. In addition, 23 all-conference honorees appear on the team. The teams also include one conference Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

Duke (2 first team) and Arkansas (1 first team, 1 second team) were tied for the lead with two Freshman All-American honorees each. The ACC (6 first team, 1 second team) and SEC (3 first team, 4 second team) led all conferences with seven players each selected to the two teams combined. A total of six additional conferences (Big Ten, Big 12, Big West, MVC, Pac-12, WAC) had two Freshman All-Americans each.

The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2024 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, June 11.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association’s official Web site, http://www.ncbwa.com.

2024 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team

First Team

C Daniel Jackson, Wofford

1B Henry Ford, Virginia

2B Steven Milam, LSU

3B Justin Lebron, Alabama

SS Daniel Cuvet, Miami (Fla.)

OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

OF AJ Gracia, Duke

OF David Mendez, Dayton

DH Brandon Compton, Arizona State

UT Kyle Johnson, Duke

SP Aidan Knaak, Clemson

SP Dominic Voegele, Kansas

SP Brett Lanman, Abilene Christian

SP Griffin Naess, Cal Poly

RP Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

RP Jacob Tabor, Toledo

RP Jacob Vogel, Indiana

Second Team

C Luke Stevenson, North Carolina

1B Luke Gaffney, Purdue

2B TJ Pompey, Texas Tech

3B Maddox Moloney, Oregon

SS Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

OF Caden Bogenpohl, Missouri State

OF Tre Phelps, Georgia

OF Kyle Jones, Stetson

DH Cade Ladehoff, NJIT

UT Eric Paulsen, Stony Brook

SP Colin Fisher, Arkansas

SP Chase Morgan, Louisiana

SP Kenton Deverman, Evansville

SP Logan Reddemann, San Diego

RP Ryan Hetzler, Cal Baptist

RP Dylan Loy, Tennessee

RP Ricky Ojeda, UC Irvine

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire