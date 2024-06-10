Clemson pitcher Aidan Knaak named freshman first-team All-American
LYNCHBURG, VA. (NCBWA) – A total of 34 standout college baseball players from every part of the country are featured on the 2024 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American Team, the organization announced today.
The 2024 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team features players from 32 different schools and 16 different conferences.
The two All-American teams are also made up of 13 conference Rookie of the Year winners. In addition, 23 all-conference honorees appear on the team. The teams also include one conference Freshman Pitcher of the Year.
Duke (2 first team) and Arkansas (1 first team, 1 second team) were tied for the lead with two Freshman All-American honorees each. The ACC (6 first team, 1 second team) and SEC (3 first team, 4 second team) led all conferences with seven players each selected to the two teams combined. A total of six additional conferences (Big Ten, Big 12, Big West, MVC, Pac-12, WAC) had two Freshman All-Americans each.
The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2024 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, June 11.
Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association’s official Web site, http://www.ncbwa.com.
2024 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team
First Team
C Daniel Jackson, Wofford
1B Henry Ford, Virginia
2B Steven Milam, LSU
3B Justin Lebron, Alabama
SS Daniel Cuvet, Miami (Fla.)
OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
OF AJ Gracia, Duke
OF David Mendez, Dayton
DH Brandon Compton, Arizona State
UT Kyle Johnson, Duke
SP Aidan Knaak, Clemson
SP Dominic Voegele, Kansas
SP Brett Lanman, Abilene Christian
SP Griffin Naess, Cal Poly
RP Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
RP Jacob Tabor, Toledo
RP Jacob Vogel, Indiana
Second Team
C Luke Stevenson, North Carolina
1B Luke Gaffney, Purdue
2B TJ Pompey, Texas Tech
3B Maddox Moloney, Oregon
SS Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
OF Caden Bogenpohl, Missouri State
OF Tre Phelps, Georgia
OF Kyle Jones, Stetson
DH Cade Ladehoff, NJIT
UT Eric Paulsen, Stony Brook
SP Colin Fisher, Arkansas
SP Chase Morgan, Louisiana
SP Kenton Deverman, Evansville
SP Logan Reddemann, San Diego
RP Ryan Hetzler, Cal Baptist
RP Dylan Loy, Tennessee
RP Ricky Ojeda, UC Irvine
