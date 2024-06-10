Advertisement

Clemson pitcher Aidan Knaak named freshman first-team All-American

LYNCHBURG, VA. (NCBWA) – A total of 34 standout college baseball players from every part of the country are featured on the 2024 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American Team, the organization announced today.

The 2024 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team features players from 32 different schools and 16 different conferences.

The two All-American teams are also made up of 13 conference Rookie of the Year winners. In addition, 23 all-conference honorees appear on the team. The teams also include one conference Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

Duke (2 first team) and Arkansas (1 first team, 1 second team) were tied for the lead with two Freshman All-American honorees each. The ACC (6 first team, 1 second team) and SEC (3 first team, 4 second team) led all conferences with seven players each selected to the two teams combined. A total of six additional conferences (Big Ten, Big 12, Big West, MVC, Pac-12, WAC) had two Freshman All-Americans each.

The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2024 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, June 11.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association’s official Web site, http://www.ncbwa.com.

2024 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team 

First Team

  • C Daniel Jackson, Wofford

  • 1B Henry Ford, Virginia

  • 2B Steven Milam, LSU

  • 3B Justin Lebron, Alabama

  • SS Daniel Cuvet, Miami (Fla.)

  • OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

  • OF AJ Gracia, Duke

  • OF David Mendez, Dayton

  • DH Brandon Compton, Arizona State

  • UT Kyle Johnson, Duke

  • SP Aidan Knaak, Clemson

  • SP Dominic Voegele, Kansas

  • SP Brett Lanman, Abilene Christian

  • SP Griffin Naess, Cal Poly

  • RP Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

  • RP Jacob Tabor, Toledo

  • RP Jacob Vogel, Indiana

Second Team

  • C Luke Stevenson, North Carolina

  • 1B Luke Gaffney, Purdue

  • 2B TJ Pompey, Texas Tech

  • 3B Maddox Moloney, Oregon

  • SS Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

  • OF Caden Bogenpohl, Missouri State

  • OF Tre Phelps, Georgia

  • OF Kyle Jones, Stetson

  • DH Cade Ladehoff, NJIT

  • UT Eric Paulsen, Stony Brook

  • SP Colin Fisher, Arkansas

  • SP Chase Morgan, Louisiana

  • SP Kenton Deverman, Evansville

  • SP Logan Reddemann, San Diego

  • RP Ryan Hetzler, Cal Baptist

  • RP Dylan Loy, Tennessee

  • RP Ricky Ojeda, UC Irvine

