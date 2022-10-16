Clemson picks up a road win over Florida State

It was a big Saturday night on the road for Dabo Swinney and Clemson as the Tigers took down Florida State 34 to 28 at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

It was an interesting performance from the Tigers, who went down early before having an explosive second quarter that allowed them to take a lead they wouldn’t give up the rest of the game. Clemson went into the fourth quarter with a 34-14 lead but surprisingly took their foot off the gas and allowed the Seminoles to make things a little interesting.

Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was great under center once again for the Tigers scoring four total touchdowns while completing 15-23 passes for 203 yards. He completed his longest touchdown pass of the season to Antonio Williams for a 59-yard connection.

Running back Will Shipley put together another excellent performance, taking his 26 touches for 169 yards. The Tigers’ offense looks its best when he gets a heavy workload.

The Clemson defense had a rough night though they did enough to secure a win. They allowed the most yards they have on the ground yet this season by a wide margin, allowing 206 rushing yards on the night.

The Tigers remain undefeated as they head back home for a top-25 matchup against Dino Babers and Syracuse.

