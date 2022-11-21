Clemson picks up big 2023 commitment from Alabama 4-star

It’s been an exciting 24 hours for Clemson recruiting.

Less than one day after the Tigers picked up their first commit of the 2024 recruiting class in safety Tavoy Feagin, 2023 four-star star Tomarrion Parker announced his commitment to Clemson on Monday morning. Parker chose the Tigers over Tennessee, Texas A&M, Penn State and Alabama.

The 6-foot-four, 250-pound defensive end out of Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) was offered by the Tigers back in August after announcing his decommitment from Penn State. Parker made two visits to Death Valley this fall for the Furman game on Sept. 10 (unofficial visit) and the Syracuse game on Oct. 22 (official visit).

The four-star joins Phenix City, Ala. natives safety Caleb Nix and wide receiver E.J. Williams as well as former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross who all hail from the same area in the Yellowhammer State.

According to 247Sports, Parker is ranked as the No. 5 player in his home state of Alabama and the No. 45 overall player in the country.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire