Clemson-to-Philly connection for PJ Hall in 2024 NBA Draft?

Earlier this year, two Clemson players — running back Will Shipley and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. — were drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Could another rookie from Clemson be headed to Philadelphia next? At least one NBA Draft analyst think so.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone forecasts Clemson forward PJ Hall to be a second-round selection (No. 41 overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers in next week’s NBA Draft. It’s the highest spot Hall has been forecast in recent mock drafts.

Hall worked out for the Golden State Warriors on June 7.

Per Boone’s analysis of Hall:

“The on-court/off-court metrics for Clemson with and without PJ Hall last season are staggering. The big man has a skilled game on the interior and is coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.3 points per game.”

Bleacher Report projects Hall going 45th overall to the Sacramento King in the draft, to be held Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie projects Hall as the 50th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers.

Comparing Hall to New Orleans Pelicans forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman writes:

“PJ Hall didn’t scrimmage in Chicago after participating last year. There is ultimately enough game film of the senior playing against NBA-caliber bigs from the ACC. Hall will still have to sell teams on his shooting during workouts, but he’s consistently improved his range. And between his physical profile and fundamentals around the post, his post scoring feels translatable.”

First-round selections for the 2024 NBA Draft will be held Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The draft will conclude Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. with second-round selections.

ESPN will broadcast both rounds of the draft. ABC will televise the first round, as well.

