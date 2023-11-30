Clemson parts ways with offensive line coach Thomas Austin

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have announced some key staff moves.

The team announced Thursday that offensive line coach Thomas Austin will not be with the Tigers in 2024. According to reports, Austin has been fired after spending two seasons as Clemson’s offensive line coach. He was officially named the offensive line coach on Feb. 2, 2022.

A former Tiger, Austin started 39 games for the Tigers from 2006-09. He played 2,501 snaps from scrimmage in his Clemson career, the 13th-most of any player at the time of his graduation. The 2023 season was his seventh season as a member of the Clemson coaching staff and his second stint with the Tigers.

We wish Austin the best in what’s next for his coaching career.

