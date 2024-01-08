Clemson outside the Top 15 of Sporting News’ way-too-early Top 25 for 2024 season

Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s football team had a good 2023, but the Tigers and their fans hoped for even more.

Wrapping up the season with an exciting 38-35 victory in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky is a fantastic way to finish, but the overall 9-4 record, including 4-4 in the ACC, leaves some feeling slightly disappointed. Now that the 2023 season is over, everyone is turning their attention to what Clemson might be like in the upcoming 2024 season.

The 2024 season is a long way out, but that doesn’t stop outlets from predicting early Top 25 rankings for the season. According to Sporting News’ way too early top 25, Clemson isn’t a top 15 team. The Tigers rank No.16 for the outlet.

Clemson did not make the College Football Playoff the last three seasons, but the Tigers still averaged 10 wins per year in that stretch. Dabo Swinney is still is sticking with his approach – the Tigers lost 10 players to the transfer portal including safety Andrew Mukuba, who went to Texas. Cade Klubnik is back, and the Tigers still have enough depth through recruiting to win the ACC and make some noise in the new 12-team format. It’s on Swinney to get this program back in the national championship hunt. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Georgia (Aug. 31) is a chance to prove it.

This feels a bit low for Clemson with the talent they have returning. The Tigers’ offense certainly needs to take the next step, but they are expected to do so with Garrett Riley entering his second full season as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

Right now, this is too low for the Tigers.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire