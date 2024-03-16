Clemson outside the top 15 in CBS Sports top 25 entering spring practices for 2024 season

The 2023 Clemson football season, under the stewardship of Coach Dabo Swinney, showcased a rollercoaster of highs and lows. While a triumphant victory over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl provided a thrilling conclusion, the team’s overall 9-4 record and 4-4 standing in the ACC left fans yearning for more consistency. As the dust settles on the season’s finale, attention swiftly shifts to the prospects of 2024, with discussions swirling about potential changes and improvements to elevate Clemson’s performance in the upcoming campaign.

With anticipation mounting, the Clemson faithful eagerly await the unveiling of the team’s strategy for the challenges that lie ahead. As speculation gives way to preparation, the dawn of a new season beckons, promising fresh opportunities and renewed hope for Clemson’s quest for gridiron glory. Much of that journey for success in 2024 starts with spring football.

With spring football fully in swing, CBS Sports recently released their top 25 entering spring practices for 2024 season, with Clemson ranking rather low at No. 17.

Forget about Texas. The question we all should be asking ourselves is this: Is Clemson back? We’re about to find out. Cade Klubnik must improve as quarterback. The defensive line must regain its former swagger. Will Shipley must be replaced as a do-it-all force out of the backfield. Figure that out and it should be a Florida State-Clemson shootout for the ACC title. Way-too-early ranking: 21

This is a nice little jump from the way-too-early rankings, but the Tigers still have some work to do to show that this ranking is still too low. Clemson lost some talent on both sides of the ball, but the 2023 team was a young one. On defense, fans shouldn’t have too many worries, considering how Clemson has repeatedly proven to have top-tier defenses.

The questions really come on the offensive side of the ball, where the Tigers lose less talent but also need to prove that they can return to a form where they can compete for a national championship. The Tigers should be one of the most intriguing teams in 2024.

