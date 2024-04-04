Clemson’s Orange and White spring game has long list of players who won’t play

The Clemson football program will hold its Orange and White scrimmage on Saturday, with the team rosters being released on Wednesday.

Spring games are always a great time, and in Clemson, it is truly a special occasion. The fans really do an excellent job of making it special, showing up in big numbers, and making Clemson Memorial Stadium feel like that game day feeling, which is huge for the players.

After practice Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinny shared a list of players who won’t be participating in the game. Unfortunately, the numbers of expected key players who will miss the game is large. Here’s who won’t be playing:

Junior cornerback Jeadyn Lukus

Freshman cornerback Corian Gipson

Freshman safety Ricardo Jones

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cole Turner

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Noble Johnson

Sophomore wide receiver Tyler Brown

Redshirt junior wide receiver Troy Stellato

Redshirt senior (graduate) offensive lineman Walker Parks

Freshman offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell

Redshirt freshman running back Jay Haynes

Sophomore defensive lineman Peter Woods

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Vic Burley

Clemson’s Orange and White game takes place Saturday at 1pm on ACCNX/ESPN+.

