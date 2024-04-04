Clemson’s Orange and White spring game has long list of players who won’t play
The Clemson football program will hold its Orange and White scrimmage on Saturday, with the team rosters being released on Wednesday.
Spring games are always a great time, and in Clemson, it is truly a special occasion. The fans really do an excellent job of making it special, showing up in big numbers, and making Clemson Memorial Stadium feel like that game day feeling, which is huge for the players.
After practice Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinny shared a list of players who won’t be participating in the game. Unfortunately, the numbers of expected key players who will miss the game is large. Here’s who won’t be playing:
Junior cornerback Jeadyn Lukus
Freshman cornerback Corian Gipson
Freshman safety Ricardo Jones
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cole Turner
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Noble Johnson
Sophomore wide receiver Tyler Brown
Redshirt junior wide receiver Troy Stellato
Redshirt senior (graduate) offensive lineman Walker Parks
Freshman offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell
Redshirt freshman running back Jay Haynes
Sophomore defensive lineman Peter Woods
Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Vic Burley
Clemson’s Orange and White game takes place Saturday at 1pm on ACCNX/ESPN+.