Clemson to open McWhorter Stadium for weekend Super Regional games viewing

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics is set to open McWhorter Stadium, home of Clemson Softball, for the Saturday and Sunday Baseball Super Regional series between the Tigers and Florida Gators, to view the game on the video board.

Fans are welcome to sit in the stands and on the berm, with gates opening 90 minutes prior to first pitch, which is 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free and open to the public – there is no assigned seating. Concessions and Clemson novelties will be available within the stadium.

– via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire