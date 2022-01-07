Clemson officially announces the hiring of former Auburn DL coach Nick Eason

Zac Blackerby
·1 min read
In this article:
Clemson just hired a very talented coach.

Nick Eason was a great hire for Bryan Harsin while he was assembling his first staff on The Plains.

The defensive line became a strength of the team and many members of the unit saw noticeable progress in their game. Eason also recruited the strength of the 2022 signing class for the Tigers.

He’s moving on to coach for the Clemson Tigers where he will be the defensive run game coordinator and defensive tackle coach.

Clemson is Eason’s alma mater.

Auburn is reportedly targeting Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner. We will see how Harsin moves forward.

