Clemson offers two quarterbacks in the 2026 class

The Clemson football program has put together one of the best 2025 recruiting classes in college football so far in the recruiting cycle, but like most other programs, the 2026 class begins to get a lot more attention.

Over the weekend, the Tigers offered two quarterbacks in the class. The first is Cocoa (Fla.) four-star Brady Hart, who announced his offer via social media on Saturday. The second came from Queen Creek (Ariz.) High School Tait Reynolds. Both quarterbacks attended the Dabo Swinney Camp this past weekend, showcasing their skills and impressing the coaching staff.

According to Rivals recruiting rankings, Hart is the No. 47 overall player in the class and the No. 3 quarterback. Reynolds highest ranking comes from On3, who has him ranked as the No. 243 overall player and No. 18 quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire