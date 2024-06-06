Clemson offers the No. 1 guard in the 2026 class

The Clemson football program is unique in modern college football.

The Tigers have little to no activity in the transfer portal, meaning they live and die by recruiting. While most would agree it’s not an ideal situation, luckily for Clemson fans, the program has Dabo Swinney as head coach, one of the best in the game.

Swinney and his staff are working hard to build up the program and get the Tigers back in the hunt, and a lot of that work revolves around recruiting. Recently, one of the top recruits in the country announced an offer from Clemson.

Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) four-star Tyler Merrill announced an offer from the Tigers following a day at Dabo Swinney’s football camp. According to Rivals rankings, Merrill is the No. 1 guard in the 2026 class. According to 247Sports composite rankings, he’s the No. 63 overall player in the 2026 class.

