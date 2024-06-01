Clemson offers 5-star edge Jordan Carter

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff are working hard on recruiting for the 2026 class. Multiple big-name recruits announced offers from the Tigers on Saturday.

One of these was Douglasville County, Georgia product and 5-star DE Jordan Carter. Carter took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce his offer from the Tigers.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Carter is the No. 2 edge and the No. 11 overall player in the 2026 class. He is one of the most highly touted players in the class, with a lot of interest coming from top-tier schools.

According to MaxPreps, Carter totaled 84 tackles with 15 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire