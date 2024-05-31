Clemson offers 4-star safety Kendall Daniels Jr.

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are in the hunt for a recruit who is projected to land with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Maury (Norfolk, Va.) safety Kendall Daniels Jr. took to social media Thursday to announce that he has received an offer from the Tigers. The four-star recruit had this to say on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“#AGTG Blessed to receive another D1 offer from Clemson University!!!!”

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Daniels is the No. 31 safety and No. 357 overall player in the 2025 class. He only has one crystal ball prediction from 247Sports right now, with that prediction having the young safety land with the Gamecocks.

Could Clemson swoop in and land the highly touted recruit?

#AGTG Blessed to receive another D1 offer from Clemson University !!!!Thanks to God, my parents, Coach McCain, Coach Bam , Coach Privv, Coach knight coach Wayne and my teammates🖤 pic.twitter.com/YiOkNbnn3t — Kendall Daniels Jr (@kendanielsjr_) May 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire