Clemson offers 4-star linebacker Mark Iheanachor

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program look to continue their scorching hot run in the 2025 class with another offer.

Four-star linebacker Mark Iheanachor took to social media Tuesday to announce that Clemson has offered him a scholarship. Clemson needs depth at linebacker, and that’s what they’re targeting here.

According to 247Sports, Iheanachor is the No. 33 linebacker in the 2025 class, earning him that four-star label. The Tigers added Sammy Brown and Drew Woodaz in their 2024 class, but there are some clear needs remaining at the position. This is one to monitor closely as the Tigers’ defense continues to build and work towards remaining elite.

#AGTG After a great conversation with Coach Goodwin, I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from Clemson University 🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @ClemsonFB @BonneFTBL pic.twitter.com/NpuKwLUpgL — Mark Iheanachor ✞ 4⭐️ LB (@FcrgiveMark) March 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire