Clemson offers 3-star lineman committed to Duke

Clemson has offered yet another lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

On Thursday, the Tigers officially gave an offer to Mason Wade, a three-star offensive tackle prospect who has been committed to Duke since June.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Virginia native is the No. 56 offensive tackle and No. 725 overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

While Wade is verbally committed to the Blue Devils, he could flip to the Tigers, as their offer comes a few weeks after head coach Dabo Swinney brought in Matt Luke to be the Tigers’ new offensive line coach, taking over for Thomas Austin.

As of Thursday, Clemson only has two offensive linemen committed to their 2024 class: three-star offensive tackle Ronan O’Connell and three-star interior lineman Watson Young. Wade marks the 21st offensive lineman the Tigers have offered, according to 247Sports.

Time will tell if Wade flips, but if he does, Luke’s impact could already be felt in the first handful of weeks of being on staff.

