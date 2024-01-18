Clemson offers 2024 Alabama linebacker prospect

Clemson isn’t done in the 2024 recruiting class, with a prospect announcing an offer from the Tigers.

Helena (Ala.) High School linebacker Joseph Roberto took to social media to announce that he has received an offer from Swinney and the Tigers. His offer is a preferred walk-on offer, with the Tigers limited with scholarships.

No surprise that the Tigers are targeting a linebacker here, as there is still a lot of work and development that needs to be done in the unit. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior has offers from schools such as Georgia Tech, Maryland, Washington State, and Charlotte.

This will be one to monitor, as the Tigers have had great success with walk-on players.

